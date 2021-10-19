Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.16% of Blackbaud worth $5,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Blackbaud by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Blackbaud by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $74.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,860.25 and a beta of 1.13. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.86 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $229.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.07 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, Director George H. Ellis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $218,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $238,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,045 shares of company stock valued at $780,342. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.