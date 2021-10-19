BlackRock Inc. Acquires 673,974 Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,214,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673,974 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.55% of Rackspace Technology worth $63,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at $38,208,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 1,364.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,566,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,577 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 263.9% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,565,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,186 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 400.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at $12,384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

NASDAQ RXT opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.69. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $13.07 and a one year high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.93 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%. Equities analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RXT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Rackspace Technology Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.