BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,796,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341,842 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.61% of HUYA worth $67,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HUYA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HUYA by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 21,299 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 262,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 87,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Get HUYA alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HUYA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of HUYA in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

NYSE HUYA opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. HUYA Inc. has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $36.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.82.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.80. HUYA had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. HUYA’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.