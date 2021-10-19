BlackRock Inc. Buys 759,769 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,655,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 759,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.25% of Global Medical REIT worth $68,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.92, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $16.07.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 93.18%.

GMRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

