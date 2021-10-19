BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,612,931 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 185,738 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $68,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

BMTC stock opened at $48.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.51. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $49.83. The company has a market cap of $965.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.53. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $56.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.53 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

