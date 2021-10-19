BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 20.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 647,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 110,138 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $62,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

HDV opened at $96.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.88. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $76.23 and a 12 month high of $100.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.