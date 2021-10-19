BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 276.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,091,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,209,565 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Party City Holdco worth $66,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Party City Holdco during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Party City Holdco by 36.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 9,899 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Party City Holdco by 44.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Party City Holdco by 26.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 12,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Party City Holdco stock opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. Party City Holdco Inc. has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $11.06. The company has a market cap of $846.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.86.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a return on equity of 71.82% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $535.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.90 million. On average, analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on PRTY shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Party City Holdco from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Party City Holdco from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director Steven J. Collins bought 4,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,690.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

