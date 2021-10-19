BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Commerce Bank grew its position in BlackRock by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 57,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,029,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 154,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,133,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Castellan Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 10.4% during the first quarter. Castellan Group LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.6% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 23.2% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $896.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $895.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $870.00. The stock has a market cap of $136.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $587.90 and a twelve month high of $959.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Citigroup raised their price target on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Argus increased their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $952.93.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

