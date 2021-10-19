BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Short Interest Up 26.9% in September

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the September 15th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,092,000. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 15.8% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 94,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 12,850 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,785,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 444,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,964,000 after buying an additional 37,036 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BBN traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $25.51. The company had a trading volume of 73,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,793. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $27.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.123 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

