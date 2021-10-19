Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BE. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a market perform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.07.

BE stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.38. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 3.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.48.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a negative return on equity of 199.28%. The business had revenue of $228.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 40,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $873,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,637.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,961 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $55,992.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,069 shares of company stock worth $1,320,282. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,334,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824,020 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026,498 shares during the last quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth $30,607,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth $32,165,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth $11,026,000. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

