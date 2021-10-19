Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $84,000 Stock Holdings in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) by 61.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,819 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micro Focus International were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Micro Focus International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Micro Focus International in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Micro Focus International by 757.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Micro Focus International in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Micro Focus International in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MFGP opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. Micro Focus International plc has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.47.

MFGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micro Focus International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micro Focus International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Micro Focus International Profile

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

