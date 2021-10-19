Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 6,755 Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,755 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in Pretium Resources by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 14,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Pretium Resources by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pretium Resources by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Pretium Resources by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 185,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PVG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.50 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pretium Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of PVG opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.25. Pretium Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -99.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a positive return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $152.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

