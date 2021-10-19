BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZBK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.13

BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZBK) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$36.13 and last traded at C$36.13, with a volume of 1260 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.92.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$34.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.96.

About BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZBK)

Zions Bancorporation engages in the provision of banking and related services and offers commercial, retail banking and mortgage lending products & services. Its products involves personal banking services to individuals, including home mortgages, bankcard, other installment loans, home equity lines of credit, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit of various types and maturities, trust services, safe deposit facilities, direct deposit, and Internet & mobile banking.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.