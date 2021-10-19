BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Price Target Increased to €51.70 by Analysts at Barclays

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from €48.30 ($56.82) to €51.70 ($60.82) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BNPQY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BNP Paribas to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €48.00 ($56.47) to €52.00 ($61.18) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of BNP Paribas to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from €50.00 ($58.82) to €57.00 ($67.06) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BNP Paribas to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from €61.00 ($71.76) to €63.00 ($74.12) in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.08.

Shares of BNPQY stock opened at $33.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $84.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.01.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 7.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BNP Paribas will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.754 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. BNP Paribas’s payout ratio is presently 49.83%.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

