Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.57

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.57 and last traded at $41.50, with a volume of 1896 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.18.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BOWFF shares. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$42.25 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities raised shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$46.50 to C$51.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.84.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.46.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $95.74 million during the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 28.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.56%.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BOWFF)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.