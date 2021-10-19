Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$53.28.

Several research firms have recently commented on BEI.UN. TD Securities upped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Boardwalk REIT to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$43.50 to C$51.25 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$42.25 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

TSE BEI.UN traded up C$0.05 on Thursday, reaching C$51.14. The stock had a trading volume of 73,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.11. Boardwalk REIT has a 12-month low of C$25.80 and a 12-month high of C$51.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$47.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$42.85. The stock has a market cap of C$2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.99.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

