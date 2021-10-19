BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Short Interest Up 29.6% in September

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the September 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BHKLY opened at $65.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.90. BOC Hong Kong has a 12-month low of $53.94 and a 12-month high of $76.42.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $3.1987 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 5.21%.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance.

