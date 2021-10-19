Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Short Interest Update

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the September 15th total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 598,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 12.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Bonanza Creek Energy stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.62. The stock had a trading volume of 21,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 2.14. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $55.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.67.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $156.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $73,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 4,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $219,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,794 shares of company stock valued at $729,720. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCEI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter valued at $312,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 684.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,246 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 19,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 41.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.