Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Short Interest Update

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the September 15th total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 598,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 12.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Bonanza Creek Energy stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.62. The stock had a trading volume of 21,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 2.14. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $55.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.67.
Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $156.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.
In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $73,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 4,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $219,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,794 shares of company stock valued at $729,720. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCEI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter valued at $312,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 684.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,246 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 19,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 41.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.
About Bonanza Creek Energy
Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
