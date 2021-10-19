Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Given New $62.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) had its price target increased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bonanza Creek Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

BCEI stock opened at $53.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 2.14. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $55.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $156.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 10.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $73,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 4,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $219,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,794 shares of company stock valued at $729,720. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 126.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 16,610 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 43.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 28,095 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 87.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 25,934 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

