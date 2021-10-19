Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CFO David I. Goulden Sells 183 Shares of Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,502.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,589.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,540.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,332.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,304.04. The company has a market cap of $102.74 billion, a PE ratio of 248.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($10.81) EPS. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,486.96.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,652,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.