Boson Protocol Price Reaches $1.26 on Top Exchanges (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. During the last week, Boson Protocol has traded 29.4% higher against the US dollar. Boson Protocol has a market cap of $70.22 million and $5.23 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.26 or 0.00002010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.88 or 0.00302867 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007411 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000923 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006332 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

BOSON is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,731,803 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.