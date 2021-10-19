Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Short Interest Up 23.9% in September

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the September 15th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $1,726,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $719,155.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,515 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,721.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,523,966. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 34.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 85.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 174.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 62.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BYD traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,622. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $30.30 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.07 and its 200-day moving average is $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $893.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.82 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 344.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BYD. Truist boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.91.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.