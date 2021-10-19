Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

BRLT has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.71.

NASDAQ BRLT opened at $13.55 on Monday. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $18.23.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

