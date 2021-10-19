Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives $67.45 Average Price Target from Analysts

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.92.

EAT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,278. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.01. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $40.73 and a twelve month high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Brinker International will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after acquiring an additional 60,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,132,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.