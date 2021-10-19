Brokerages Anticipate Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) to report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.62. Investar posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Investar will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). Investar had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $25.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 million.

ISTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Investar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other Investar news, Director Robert Chris Jordan acquired 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,009.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Investar by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 659,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 65,649 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in shares of Investar by 576.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 619,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,266,000 after purchasing an additional 528,393 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Investar by 269.7% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 182,701 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Investar by 11.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 194,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Investar by 19.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 191,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 31,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISTR traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.51. The company had a trading volume of 27,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,445. The company has a market capitalization of $192.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average is $22.09. Investar has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $23.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

