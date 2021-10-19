Brokerages Anticipate Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Analysts predict that Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Savara’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Savara reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Savara will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Savara.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

NASDAQ:SVRA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.25. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,348. Savara has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 32.56 and a quick ratio of 32.56.

In other Savara news, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 39,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $50,626.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ramsay acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 156,106 shares of company stock valued at $194,160 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Savara during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Savara by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 11,306 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Savara by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,128,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 118,950 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Savara in the 1st quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Savara by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 14,640 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

