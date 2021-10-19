Brokerages Expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to post earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aramark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.18. Aramark reported earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. Aramark’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays cut shares of Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

NYSE:ARMK traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.49. 1,028,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.81 and a beta of 1.95. Aramark has a 52-week low of $26.93 and a 52-week high of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aramark during the third quarter worth $61,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Aramark during the second quarter worth $83,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Aramark during the second quarter worth $177,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Aramark during the first quarter worth $191,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Aramark by 11.0% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

