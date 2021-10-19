Brokerages Expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is $0.05. Ashford Hospitality Trust posted earnings of ($45.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 99.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of ($2.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($1.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ashford Hospitality Trust.

AHT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

AHT traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $13.56. 1,808,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,412,913. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average is $25.59. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $77.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.23.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, CEO J Robison Hays III purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 25.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

