Brokerages Expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $212.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) will report $212.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $202.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $217.30 million. Compass Minerals International posted sales of $282.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full-year sales of $842.20 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Compass Minerals International.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.43). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. CL King raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

NYSE:CMP opened at $73.19 on Tuesday. Compass Minerals International has a twelve month low of $54.24 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.62 and a 200-day moving average of $66.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 207.19%.

In other news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $883,702.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,025.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 19.3% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the second quarter worth $1,499,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 10.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the second quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 158.7% during the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 58,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 36,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Minerals International (CMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.