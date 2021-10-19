Brokerages Expect uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.00 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) will report earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for uniQure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.85) and the lowest is ($1.06). uniQure posted earnings per share of ($1.21) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uniQure will report full-year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $7.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.15) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $5.54. uniQure had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 60.66%. The firm had revenue of $463.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.65 million.

QURE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.46 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.04.

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $173,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 8,603 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $319,171.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,231,803 in the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of uniQure in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,348,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in uniQure by 4.9% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in uniQure during the third quarter valued at approximately $554,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in uniQure during the third quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in uniQure during the second quarter valued at approximately $710,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QURE traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $28.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,418. The company has a current ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.62 and a 200 day moving average of $31.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.22. uniQure has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $52.19.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

