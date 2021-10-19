Brokerages Set BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Price Target at $33.20

Shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.20.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BXS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on BancorpSouth Bank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 1,251.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 120.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BXS traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.26. 1,414,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,134. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average is $29.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1-year low of $21.71 and a 1-year high of $35.59.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $282.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.62 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

