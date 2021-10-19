Brokerages Set Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) PT at $8.42

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.42.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CGIFF shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Desjardins raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals, Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, and zinc oxide.

