Brokerages Set Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Target Price at $81.06

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.06.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

NYSE:CMA traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.01. 12,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,761. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.92. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. Comerica has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $85.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.09 million. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 6,812.7% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,087,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,434 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in Comerica during the first quarter worth $37,340,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Comerica by 8,150.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 525,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,697,000 after buying an additional 519,104 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Comerica during the second quarter worth $24,894,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Comerica by 5.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,768,000 after buying an additional 337,917 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

