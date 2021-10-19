Brokerages Set Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Target Price at $11.00

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.70.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENRFF. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Enerflex from C$10.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC increased their target price on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Enerflex from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENRFF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.85. 1,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,988. Enerflex has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $8.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.53.

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canada, USA and Rest of World. The firm’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions serving the natural gas production industry.

