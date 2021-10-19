Brokerages Set Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) PT at $171.90

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.90.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Everbridge stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $148.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,090. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. Everbridge has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $178.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.30.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.76, for a total value of $407,120.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,875,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,557 shares of company stock worth $4,111,530 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Everbridge by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 42.7% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 22.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

