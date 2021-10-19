Brokerages Set Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Price Target at $16.13

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.13.

GLNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLNG. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. 57.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Golar LNG stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.89. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $15.12.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.57 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 109.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Golar LNG will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

