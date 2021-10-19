Brokerages Set HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) Target Price at €82.29

HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €82.29 ($96.81).

HEI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.50 ($118.24) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

HEI stock traded down €0.52 ($0.61) during trading on Thursday, hitting €62.50 ($73.53). The company had a trading volume of 664,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €69.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €73.04. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of €47.35 ($55.71) and a fifty-two week high of €81.04 ($95.34).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

