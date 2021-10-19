Brokerages Set Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Target Price at $60.65

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirty-eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.55.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.47. 21,059,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,511,486. The stock has a market cap of $220.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.19. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.