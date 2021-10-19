Brokerages Set Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Target Price at $145.14

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.15.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Medtronic stock traded down $7.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.72. 10,307,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,380,305. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $98.94 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,301,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,460. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,779,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,875,162,000 after buying an additional 717,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,848,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,967,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,738 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,598,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,053,451,000 after purchasing an additional 410,663 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,692,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,816,810,000 after purchasing an additional 735,134 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,813,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,699,706,000 after purchasing an additional 381,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

