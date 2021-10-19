Brokerages Set Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Price Target at GBX 681.25

Shares of Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 681.25 ($8.90).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Meggitt from GBX 455 ($5.94) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Meggitt to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 750 ($9.80) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of MGGT traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 749.80 ($9.80). 1,078,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,553,447. The firm has a market cap of £5.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 772.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 586.31. Meggitt has a 12-month low of GBX 264.81 ($3.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 846 ($11.05). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

