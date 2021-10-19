Brokerages Set PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Target Price at $320.12

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty-four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $320.12.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $271.31. 193,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,330,694. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $273.87 and its 200 day moving average is $273.08. The firm has a market cap of $318.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal has a 1 year low of $174.81 and a 1 year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 224.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $879,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PayPal by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,951 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 3,435.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $366,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at $311,152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

