Brokerages Set TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Target Price at $29.70

Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.70.

Several brokerages have commented on TU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NYSE TU traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.49. 36,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.14. The company has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. TELUS has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $23.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 7.63%. TELUS’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 126.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TU. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in TELUS by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 34.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in TELUS during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

