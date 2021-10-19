Brokerages Set Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) PT at $78.38

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.38.

Several research firms recently commented on TXT. Cowen raised shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of TXT opened at $73.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Textron has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $74.80.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Textron will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $131,053.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 86.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 9,991 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 12.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Textron by 5.5% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 56,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Textron by 1.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,951,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $478,027,000 after purchasing an additional 100,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Textron by 302.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 88,926 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

