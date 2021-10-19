Brokerages Set Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Target Price at $264.70

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $264.70.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% during the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 269,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,891,000 after buying an additional 128,100 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 141,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,489,000 after acquiring an additional 20,403 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 74,166.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 187,894 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,885,000 after acquiring an additional 187,641 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,949,057 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,988,000 after buying an additional 240,660 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,957 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $4.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $185.50. The company had a trading volume of 71,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,389. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $242.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

