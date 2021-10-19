Brokerages Set WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) PT at $36.50

Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

WSBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James downgraded WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ WSBC traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $36.56. 12,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,828. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average of $35.38. WesBanco has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $39.87.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 36.64%. The company had revenue of $151.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that WesBanco will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is presently 70.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco during the third quarter valued at about $708,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in WesBanco by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 135,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in WesBanco by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,272,000 after buying an additional 128,822 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 574,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,468,000 after purchasing an additional 39,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in WesBanco by 98,927.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 17,807 shares during the last quarter. 62.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

