Brokerages Set WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) PT at $36.50

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James cut shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of WesBanco stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,828. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.38. WesBanco has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $39.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 36.64%. The firm had revenue of $151.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 6.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 1.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

