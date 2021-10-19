Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Sunday, October 17th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings of $11.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $10.79. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $465.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $9.82 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $11.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $10.43 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $11.12 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.19.

Shares of GS opened at $413.69 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $420.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $399.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $375.88. The company has a market cap of $139.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.36%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 48,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

