Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 32,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bunge alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BG shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

NYSE BG opened at $85.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.09. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $54.00 and a twelve month high of $92.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.