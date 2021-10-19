Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.55 Million

Brokerages forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) will announce $75.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.50 million to $76.60 million. Byline Bancorp posted sales of $75.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $301.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $298.30 million to $304.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $280.75 million, with estimates ranging from $277.80 million to $283.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $79.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $24.37. 48,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,015. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.37. Byline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $25.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director William G. Kistner bought 2,600 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $66,586.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,618.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 908.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 470,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 423,560 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 31,382 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,322,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Byline Bancorp by 3,658.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 120,465 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Byline Bancorp by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 6,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

