C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases New Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 542,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,240,000 after buying an additional 36,097 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 2,048.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 269,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,529,000 after buying an additional 257,317 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 137,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,196,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 418.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 76,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 62,147 shares in the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

In other news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $165,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $3,510,853.78. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Airlines stock opened at $47.17 on Tuesday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.16 and a 1-year high of $63.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.12.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.17) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. United Airlines’s revenue was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($9.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on UAL. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.